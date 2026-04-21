Lightweight Moisturisers to Try On Myntra

Keeping the skin hydrated is an essential part of daily skincare. Lightweight moisturisers are often preferred because they provide moisture without leaving a greasy or sticky feeling. Gel and lotion textures absorb quickly and feel comfortable on the skin throughout the day. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and rice water are commonly used to help maintain hydration while supporting a smooth skin appearance. These moisturisers can easily fit into both morning and evening routines. If you are looking to refresh your skincare essentials, Myntra is a convenient place to explore different lightweight moisturisers that focus on everyday hydration and skin comfort.