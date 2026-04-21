Lightweight Moisturisers to Try On Myntra

Lightweight moisturisers help hydrate the skin without feeling heavy. These formulas focus on quick absorption, gentle hydration, and everyday skincare comfort for regular routines.
Keeping the skin hydrated is an essential part of daily skincare. Lightweight moisturisers are often preferred because they provide moisture without leaving a greasy or sticky feeling. Gel and lotion textures absorb quickly and feel comfortable on the skin throughout the day. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and rice water are commonly used to help maintain hydration while supporting a smooth skin appearance. These moisturisers can easily fit into both morning and evening routines. If you are looking to refresh your skincare essentials, Myntra is a convenient place to explore different lightweight moisturisers that focus on everyday hydration and skin comfort.
Image source: Myntra
This super light gel moisturiser focuses on hydration while maintaining a refreshing texture. The gel texture absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling fresh rather than heavy.
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Image source: Myntra
This lightweight moisturiser focuses on simple and effective hydration for everyday skincare routines. The formula includes vitamin B5 which helps support moisture balance while maintaining skin comfort. Its oil-free structure allows the product to absorb quickly without leaving a greasy feeling.
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Image source: Myntra
This gel moisturiser focuses on hydration while maintaining a refreshing feel on the skin. Inspired by Korean skincare routines, the formula includes rice water which is often associated with smooth and healthy-looking skin.
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Image source: Myntra
This brightening lotion focuses on gentle hydration while maintaining a smooth texture on the skin. The formula aims to support a fresh and radiant appearance through consistent use. Its lotion consistency spreads easily and absorbs comfortably without leaving heaviness.
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Lightweight moisturisers remain a popular skincare choice because they hydrate the skin while maintaining comfort and breathability. Gel and lotion formulas absorb quickly and work well with other skincare steps such as sunscreen and serums. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and rice water help maintain moisture balance while keeping the skin feeling fresh. Exploring skincare products on Myntra can help shoppers discover moisturisers that suit their daily routine while focusing on comfort, hydration, and simple skincare maintenance.
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