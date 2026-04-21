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Lightweight Moisturisers to Try On Myntra

Lightweight moisturisers help hydrate the skin without feeling heavy. These formulas focus on quick absorption, gentle hydration, and everyday skincare comfort for regular routines.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

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Lightweight Moisturisers to Try On Myntra Image source: Gemini

Keeping the skin hydrated is an essential part of daily skincare. Lightweight moisturisers are often preferred because they provide moisture without leaving a greasy or sticky feeling. Gel and lotion textures absorb quickly and feel comfortable on the skin throughout the day. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and rice water are commonly used to help maintain hydration while supporting a smooth skin appearance. These moisturisers can easily fit into both morning and evening routines. If you are looking to refresh your skincare essentials, Myntra is a convenient place to explore different lightweight moisturisers that focus on everyday hydration and skin comfort.

Pond&#039;s — Super Light Gel

Image source: Myntra 

This super light gel moisturiser focuses on hydration while maintaining a refreshing texture.  The gel texture absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling fresh rather than heavy. 

Key features:

  • Hyaluronic acid helps support skin hydration and maintain a soft, smooth skin
  • Lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly, without leaving sticky residue
  • Salicylic acid helps support balanced skin care 
  • Suitable for daily skincare routines 
  • Gel texture may feel slightly light for extremely dry skin types

Minimalist — Vitamin B5 Lightweight Moisturizer

Image source: Myntra 

This lightweight moisturiser focuses on simple and effective hydration for everyday skincare routines. The formula includes vitamin B5 which helps support moisture balance while maintaining skin comfort. Its oil-free structure allows the product to absorb quickly without leaving a greasy feeling.

Key features:

  • Vitamin B5 supports hydration and helps maintain skin moisture 
  • Oil free formula keeps the moisturiser lightweight 
  • Absorbs quickly without leaving greasy residue 
  • Suitable for daily skincare routines and layering with other products easily
  • Very lightweight formula may require reapplication for extremely dry skin

Pilgrim — Korean Rice Water Moisturizer

Image source: Myntra 

This gel moisturiser focuses on hydration while maintaining a refreshing feel on the skin. Inspired by Korean skincare routines, the formula includes rice water which is often associated with smooth and healthy-looking skin.

Key features:

  • Rice water ingredient helps support hydrating skin
  • Lightweight gel texture spreads easily 
  • Designed to provide refreshing moisture 
  • Suitable for everyday skincare routines 
  • Gel consistency may feel light for users needing deeper moisturisation

The Face Shop — White Seed Brightening Lotion

Image source: Myntra 

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This brightening lotion focuses on gentle hydration while maintaining a smooth texture on the skin. The formula aims to support a fresh and radiant appearance through consistent use. Its lotion consistency spreads easily and absorbs comfortably without leaving heaviness.

Key features:

  • Lightweight lotion texture provides gentle hydration 
  • Brightening focused formula helps maintain a fresh and healthy looking skin appearance
  • Absorbs easily without leaving greasy or heavy residue after application
  • Suitable for everyday skincare routines and layering with other skincare products
  • Smaller bottle size may require frequent repurchase with regular use

Lightweight moisturisers remain a popular skincare choice because they hydrate the skin while maintaining comfort and breathability. Gel and lotion formulas absorb quickly and work well with other skincare steps such as sunscreen and serums. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and rice water help maintain moisture balance while keeping the skin feeling fresh. Exploring skincare products on Myntra can help shoppers discover moisturisers that suit their daily routine while focusing on comfort, hydration, and simple skincare maintenance.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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