Lip Glosses For Glossy And Beautiful Lips

A lip gloss is an easy way to enhance your makeup while giving your lips a smooth and glossy appearance. Whether you prefer a soft berry tint, a fresh fruity shade, or a vibrant pop of colour, the right lip gloss can instantly elevate your overall look. Glosses are also versatile enough to be worn on their own or layered over your favourite lipstick. If you are planning to refresh your makeup collection, Myntra is a great place to explore different lip gloss options for every style and occasion.