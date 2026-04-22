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LIP LINER

Lip Liners To Try On Myntra

Lip liners help define lips, improve lipstick longevity, and create cleaner makeup looks. From classic pencils to modern lip markers, these options support precise application and long lasting wear.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

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Lip Liners To Try On Myntra Image source: Gemini

Lip liners remain an important step in many makeup routines because they help shape the lips while improving lipstick longevity. A well chosen liner prevents color from feathering and creates a defined base for lipsticks or gloss. Modern lip liners are designed with smooth textures, long lasting formulas, and comfortable wear that support both subtle everyday looks and bold statement styles. From creamy pencil liners to marker style formulas, different options allow users to experiment with lip definition and contouring techniques. Shoppers often explore lip liners that balance precision, pigmentation, and durability for everyday makeup routines.

M.A.C — Longwear Lip Liner Pencil

Image source: Myntra 

This lip liner pencil focuses on long lasting wear while supporting smooth and controlled application. The creamy texture helps define lips precisely and works well as a base for lipstick. The neutral tone makes it suitable for everyday makeup looks.

Key features

  • Longwear transfer resistant formula
  • Smooth pencil application
  • Helps define lip shape
  • Suitable for everyday makeup looks
  • May require sharpening for precise tip

PAC — Brown Lip Pencil

Image source: Myntra 

This brown lip pencil offers a classic shade that pairs well with multiple lipstick tones. The pencil format supports controlled lining and subtle lip contouring. Its versatile shade works well for both natural and deeper lip looks.

Key features

  • Classic brown lip shade
  • Pencil format for easy application
  • Supports lip contouring
  • Versatile everyday colour
  • May feel slightly firm during initial use

Diam Beauty — Long Lasting Lip Marker

Image source: Myntra 

This lip marker introduces a modern approach to lip definition with its pen style applicator. The lightweight formula helps create sharp lines while delivering long lasting color. Its marker design supports precision and quick application.

Key features

  • Marker style applicator
  • Long lasting lip colour
  • Precise tip for definition
  • Lightweight comfortable formula
  • Marker tip may dry if not stored properly

FAE BEAUTY — Matte Long Lasting Lip Liner

Image source: Myntra 

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This matte lip liner focuses on bold definition with a smooth glide texture. The formula helps create clean lip borders while supporting long wear. Its matte finish pairs well with both matte lipsticks and creamy formulas.

Key features

  • Matte long lasting formula
  • Smooth glide application
  • Supports sharp lip definition
  • Suitable for bold lip looks
  • Matte texture may feel slightly dry for some users

Lip liners still remain one of the most reliable makeup staples since they are used to enhance the definition of lips and add extra wear to the lipsticks. Pencil liners have traditional accuracy, whereas the formula of a marker style is implemented to bring modern convenience. The choice of the shade and the texture is what enables achieving the creation of the balanced lip appearance appropriate to be used both in everyday life and in special events. On Myntra, one can discover the makeup basics like lip liners so that the users can create a flexible beauty regime with items that can aid the aspects of being able to both subtly and statement style lips.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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