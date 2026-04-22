Liquid Foundations To Try On Myntra For Flawless Looks

Foundation plays an important role in makeup routines because it helps even out skin tone while creating a smooth base for the rest of the makeup. Many modern formulas now combine skincare inspired ingredients with lightweight textures that feel comfortable on the skin. Serum foundations in particular focus on hydration and natural looking coverage while maintaining a breathable finish. Some formulas aim to deliver long lasting matte coverage while others create a soft dewy glow that enhances the natural complexion. Exploring different foundation formulas helps identify products that balance coverage, comfort, and skin enhancing benefits for everyday makeup routines.