ZNEWS Logo
DAILY SCENT

Modern Fragrances for Daily Wear on Myntra

Discover fresh and long lasting scents that enhance your everyday style with ease on Myntra. These perfume for men options offer a mix of bold and subtle notes for different occasions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Follow Us
Modern Fragrances for Daily Wear on MyntraImage source: Gemini

Perfumes for men are an important part of daily grooming, helping define personal style and leaving a lasting impression. The right scent can complement your outfit and boost confidence throughout the day. From fresh aquatic blends to deeper and more intense notes, perfumes are designed to match different moods and settings. With a wide variety available on Myntra, finding a fragrance that suits your preference has become simple. Choosing a reliable perfume ensures consistency, freshness, and a refined presence whether for casual outings or special occasions.

Mast And Harbour Aqua Eau De Parfum

Image source - Myntra.com

This aqua-inspired fragrance delivers a fresh and clean scent that works well for everyday use. Its light profile makes it suitable for casual settings and warm weather. A practical option for those who prefer a refreshing daily fragrance with a subtle, easygoing appeal.

Key Features:

  • Fresh aquatic scent creates a clean feel
  • Suitable for regular and casual use
  • Easy to wear for long hours
  • Balanced fragrance for daily comfort
  • Light profile may fade quicker in hot weather

Ajmal Patchouli Haze Rose Patchouli Eau De Parfum

Image source - Myntra.com

This fragrance blends rose and patchouli notes to create a rich and layered scent. The composition balances floral softness with earthy depth. It is a suitable choice for those who prefer distinctive perfumes that offer character and a more refined fragrance experience.

Key Features:

  • Unique blend of floral and earthy notes
  • Long lasting formula supports extended wear
  • Suitable for both men and women
  • Strong scent adds a noticeable presence
  • Combination may feel heavy for some users

Beardo Godfather Eau De Parfum

Image source - Myntra.com

This perfume delivers a bold and intense fragrance designed for confident styling. The scent is well suited for evening wear and special occasions. It is a strong option for those who prefer powerful, long-lasting perfumes that leave a memorable and impactful impression.

Key Features:

  • Intense fragrance creates a bold impact
  • Long lasting performance ensures durability
  • Suitable for parties and evening use
  • Premium feel enhances overall experience
  • Strong scent may not suit light fragrance preferences

Fastrack Bold Solo Perfume

Image source - Myntra.com

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

This fragrance offers a modern and energetic scent that works well for everyday wear. Its balanced composition makes it suitable for a variety of occasions. A practical choice for those who prefer versatile perfumes that deliver a fresh and confident impression throughout the day.

Key Features:

  • Balanced scent suits daily use
  • Modern fragrance feels fresh and energetic
  • Suitable for multiple occasions
  • Easy spray application for convenience
  • Longevity may vary based on usage

Choosing the right perfumes for men helps create a strong and lasting impression while enhancing your overall style. Perfumes are an essential part of grooming, offering both freshness and confidence for different occasions. Each option listed above provides a unique scent profile, making it easier to find something that matches your preference. With a wide selection available on Myntra, exploring perfume for men has become more convenient. Investing in a suitable fragrance ensures a refined presence and consistent freshness throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Tags