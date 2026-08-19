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SHEET MASK

Sheet Masks For Hydrated And Refreshed Skin

Discover nourishing sheet masks on Myntra that help hydrate, refresh, and care for your skin. These skincare essentials are perfect for adding a relaxing and refreshing step to your everyday skincare routine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

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Sheet Masks For Hydrated And Refreshed SkinImage Source: AI

Sheet masks are an easy way to give your skin an extra boost of hydration and care. They are convenient to use at home and can make your skincare routine feel more relaxing. Whether you are looking for a PDRN sheet mask, a bio-collagen formula, or a set with multiple masks, choosing the right option can help you add variety to your skincare routine. These masks are also convenient for days when your skin feels dry, tired, or in need of some extra nourishment.

TURMERIQ Set Of 2 PDRN Sheet Mask

Image Source- Myntra

Give your skin a refreshing boost with this set of PDRN sheet masks from TURMERIQ. Designed for convenient skincare, the sheet masks help provide hydration while leaving the skin feeling soft and refreshed. Consider adding this set to your routine for an easy self care experience at home.

Key Features:

  • Set includes 2 sheet masks
  • PDRN based skincare formula
  • Helps provide hydration to the skin
  • Easy to use during your skincare routine
  • Individual masks may require careful application for an even fit

Face O&#039;Clock Set Of 8 Facial Sheet Mask

Image Source- Myntra

Make your skincare routine more enjoyable with this set of 8 facial sheet masks from Face O'Clock. The variety of masks offers a convenient way to add regular hydration and refreshing care to your routine. Consider choosing this set for simple at home skincare whenever your skin needs extra attention.

Key Features:

  • Set includes 8 facial sheet masks
  • Convenient for regular skincare use
  • Helps hydrate and refresh the skin
  • Easy to apply at home
  • Different mask variants may offer different skincare benefits

KESRINPLUS Set Of 4 Bio-Collagen Overnight Face Sheet Mask

Image Source- Myntra

Wake up to skin that feels refreshed with these bio-collagen overnight face sheet masks from KESRINPLUS. Designed for overnight use, the masks provide a convenient way to add nourishing care to your nighttime skincare routine. Consider adding this set to your collection for a relaxing overnight skincare experience.

Key Features:

  • Set includes 4 overnight face sheet masks
  • Bio-collagen formula
  • Each mask contains 34g of product
  • Designed for overnight skincare
  • Overnight application may not suit those who prefer lightweight skincare

DEDOX Bio-Collagen Real Deep Face Masks

Image Source- Myntra

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Refresh and nourish your skin with these Bio-Collagen Real Deep Face Masks from DEDOX. The sheet masks are designed to provide hydrating care while helping the skin feel soft and refreshed. With 45g of product, they make a convenient addition to a relaxing skincare routine at home.

Key Features:

  • Bio-collagen based face mask
  • Each mask contains 45g of product
  • Helps provide moisture to the skin
  • Designed for convenient at home use
  • Results can vary depending on individual skin type and routine

Adding a sheet mask to your skincare routine can be a simple way to provide your skin with extra hydration and refreshing care. Whether you prefer a PDRN formula, a multi mask set, or an overnight bio-collagen mask, these options offer convenient choices for different skincare preferences. Choose a formula that suits your routine and enjoy a relaxing skincare experience at home.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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