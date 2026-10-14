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The Best Exfoliators & Face Masks For Smooth, Clear, And Glowing Skin

Learn about face masks and exfoliators that help enhance skin texture, regulate excess oil, and eliminate dead skin. For a more radiant, fresh complexion, check out these skincare recommendations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 03:33 PM IST

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The Best Exfoliators & Face Masks For Smooth, Clear, And Glowing SkinImage source:AI

It frequently takes more than a face wash and moisturiser to get healthy, radiant skin. The face can appear dull and uneven due to dust, excess oil, dead skin cells, and plugged pores. Incorporating an exfoliant or face mask into your skincare regimen will help eliminate pollutants, enhance the texture of your skin, and make your face look more youthful.  Amazon has a variety of face masks and exfoliators,if you want to improve your skincare regimen. 

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask

Image Source- amazon.in

This volcanic clay mask will give your skincare regimen a revitalising boost by managing excess oil and clearing congested pores. Together, its exfoliating components and volcanic clusters eliminate pollutants and enhance the texture of your skin. 

Key Features:

  • Has volcanic clusters that aid in removing pollutants from the skin and absorbing extra oil.
  • Aids in pore cleaning and lessens the visibility of blackheads.
  • Contains AHA to promote smoother skin texture and mild exfoliation.
  • Ideal for mixed and oily skin types that require consistent oil management.
  • Sensitive skin may get irritated or feel dry after repeated use.

The Face Shop Alltimate Panthenol Exfoliating Face Scrub

Image Source- amazon.in

This exfoliating face scrub, which mixes panthenol with AHA, BHA, and PHA ingredients, can revitalise dull-looking skin. Its peeling composition leaves the face feeling smoother and cleaner by removing dead skin cells and improving the appearance of blackheads. 

Key Features:

  • Includes panthenol to strengthen the moisture barrier of the skin.
  • Exfoliates and enhances the appearance of uneven skin texture using AHA, BHA, and PHA.
  • Aids in the removal of dead skin cells and lessens the visibility of blackheads.
  • With consistent, appropriate use, supports a complexion that is smoother and more radiant.
  • Regular usage, especially on sensitive skin, may result in dryness or irritation.

Foxtale De Tan Face Mask

Image Source- amazon.in

This de tan face mask is designed to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, giving dull-looking skin a new look. Lactic acid and chemicals intended to help cleanse surface impurities and revitalise the complexion are combined in its clay-based recipe. 

Key Features:

  • Contains lactic acid to help enhance skin texture and remove dead skin cells.
  • Aids in cleaning the skin and removing extra oil.
  • Enhances the appearance of dull and uneven skin, supporting a more radiant appearance.
  • Integrates a contemporary clay mask recipe with the allure of a traditional ubtan face pack.
  •  Because exfoliating acids can irritate skin, they might not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin without a patch test.

Hyphen Brightening Detox Clay Mask

Image Source- amazon.in

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This brightening detox clay mask will revitalise your skincare regimen by helping to eliminate extra oil and everyday pollutants. 22% of its formula is made up of clays, which help absorb oil and make whiteheads and blackheads look better.

Key Features:

  • Has 22% clay to help cleanse the skin and absorb extra oil.
  • Aids in lessening the visibility of whiteheads and blackheads.
  • By eliminating surface pollutants, it promotes a more radiant complexion.
  • The recipe has been tested for skin compatibility and is intended for oily and acne-prone skin types.
  • If used excessively, especially in conjunction with other exfoliating treatments, it may cause the skin to feel tight or dry.

Knowing what your skin requires is the first step in creating a successful skincare regimen. Exfoliators and face masks can help control excess oil, eliminate dead skin cells, and make uneven or dull skin look better. But applying the appropriate product for your skin type is just as crucial as selecting the appropriate components. While exfoliating solutions can help improve the appearance of rough texture and congested pores, clay masks may be helpful for oily skin. You can look through several skincare products on Amazon and select one that suits your requirements.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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