The Best Exfoliators & Face Masks For Smooth, Clear, And Glowing Skin

Knowing what your skin requires is the first step in creating a successful skincare regimen. Exfoliators and face masks can help control excess oil, eliminate dead skin cells, and make uneven or dull skin look better. But applying the appropriate product for your skin type is just as crucial as selecting the appropriate components. While exfoliating solutions can help improve the appearance of rough texture and congested pores, clay masks may be helpful for oily skin. You can look through several skincare products on Amazon and select one that suits your requirements.