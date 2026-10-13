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The Secret Behind Beautiful Lashes? It’s All In The Mascara That You Use

Mascara has the ability to enhance, define, and change your eyes, making it more than just an essential part of cosmetics. A good mascara may quickly improve your entire appearance and give your cosmetic routine greater self-assurance, regardless of your preference for big, dramatic volume or natural, fluttery lashes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 03:32 PM IST

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The Secret Behind Beautiful Lashes? It’s All In The Mascara That You UseImage source:AI

By offering your lashes length, volume, definition, and intensity, mascara is a beauty staple that can quickly change your eyes. The right mascara can make all the difference, whether you like big, dramatic lashes or a natural, daily look. There is a mascara for every beauty requirement and choice, ranging from waterproof and curling alternatives to volumising and lengthening products. Myntra's extensive selection of reliable beauty brands, formulations, tints, and brush types makes it easier to discover the perfect mascara. With so many selections in one location, Myntra has something to suit every eye style and beauty enthusiast.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

Image Source- Myntra.com

The Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara in Very Black offers complete volume and infinite length. Its waterproof formula is enhanced with bamboo extract and fibres for lightweight, smudge-free, flake-resistant lashes that look amazing all day long. It has a revolutionary Flex Tower brush that bends to cover every lash from root to tip.

Key Features

  • Provides full volume and infinite length.
  • Every lash is coated from root to tip with the unique Flex Tower brush.
  • Infused with bamboo extract and fibers for lightweight, non-weighed-down lashes.
  • Waterproof formula does not flake or smudge throughout the day.
  • Requires a biphase or oil-based makeup remover for full removal.

MARS Double Trouble Mascara - 2-Step Volumizing &amp; Lengthening

Image Source- Myntra.com

Customised lash transformation is possible with the 2-in-1 dual-step system of the MARS Double Trouble Volumising and Lengthening Mascara. While Step 2 Volumising applies intense jet-black pigment to create powerful, dramatic density without clumping, Step 1 Lengthening separates and elongates lashes for a soft, fluttering natural effect.

Key Features

  • Has a 2-in-1 dual-step wand for customizable length and volume. 
  • Step 1 gives lashes a natural, clump-free definition by lengthening and separating them.
  • Intense jet-black pigment and striking volume 
  • Smudge-resistant, long-lasting formula remains intact all day. 
  • Bulky dual-wand packaging may need special caution.

Lakme 9to5 Eyeconic Curling Mascara Smudgeproof &amp; Waterproof

Image Source- Myntra.com

For a striking everyday eye look, the Lakme Eyeconic Curling Mascara is made to effortlessly lift, curl, and define lashes. Its lightweight composition is enhanced with D-Panthenol to nourish and maintain lashes silky, smooth, and clump-free throughout the day. It features a specifically designed curved Smart Curl brush.

Key Features

  • Has a curved Smart Curl brush that easily lifts and curls lashes.
  • Lashes remain soft and separated due to the lightweight composition.
  • D-Panthenol is used to maintain lashes smooth and nourished.
  • Perfect for enhancing natural eye makeup on a daily basis.
  • Emphasises more on the only length rather than on volume.

LOrealParis Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara

Image Source- Myntra.com

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For a wide-eyed appearance, the L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara offers panoramic corner-to-corner volume. Its stretch-flex formula separates, lifts, and volumises each lash without clumping, flaking, or smearing for up to 24 hours thanks to its multi-level bristle brush design.

Key Features

  • Has a multi-level bristle brush that covers lashes from the inside to the outside.
  • Creates corner-to-corner panoramic volume that makes eyes look 1.4x larger.
  • Up to 24 hours of wear are provided by the formula's resistance to clumps and smudges.
  • Approved by an ophthalmologist and appropriate for delicate eyes.
  • An oil-based makeup remover is necessary for easily cleaning.

Finding the ideal match for your daily routine and desired lash result is the key to selecting the best mascara. Each product adds a unique benefit to your beauty routine, whether you like the dramatic length of Maybelline Sky High, the customisable 2-in-1 volume of MARS Double Trouble, the delicate everyday curl of Lakmé Eyeconic, or the wide-eyed panoramic volume of L'Oréal Paris Panorama. Beautifully defined, striking lashes for every occasion are ensured by choosing a formula that fits your wear requirements and volume preferences.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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