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TINTED LIP BALM

Tinted Lip Balms for Soft & Naturally Beautiful Lips

Explore nourishing tinted lip balms that hydrate, protect, and repair lips while adding natural colour perfect for daily lip care with comfort and style.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

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Tinted Lip Balms for Soft & Naturally Beautiful Lipsimage source - gemini

Lip care has evolved beyond basic moisturising. Today, a good lip balm does much more it hydrates, protects, repairs, and adds a hint of colour for effortless beauty. Tinted lip balms are perfect for everyday use because they combine skincare benefits with a natural glow. Whether you are heading to work, college, or a casual outing, the right lip balm keeps your lips soft, healthy, and confident. Let’s explore some top lip balms that truly care for your lips while keeping them beautiful.

Hyphen Tinted Lip Balm with 1% Vit E &amp; 2% Squalane to Brighten &amp; Moisturize 10g - Hazel

Image Source- Myntra.com

Hyphen Tinted Lip Balm is designed for everyday lip comfort with a skincare-first approach. Infused with Vitamin E and squalane, it deeply moisturises dry lips while improving their overall texture. The Hazel shade adds a soft, natural tint that enhances your lips without overpowering them. Lightweight and smooth, this balm is perfect for those who love minimal makeup with maximum care.

Key Features:

  • Enriched with Vitamin E for nourishment.
  • Squalane helps retain moisture.
  • Soft, natural-looking tint.
  • Lightweight, non-sticky formula.
  • Colour payoff may feel too light for bold lipstick lovers.

This is a modal window. SEREKO Hydra-Peptide Barrier Repair Lip Balm With Raspberry Sorbet For Soft &amp; Plump Lips

Image Source- Myntra.com

The SEREKO Tinted Ceramide & Peptide Lip Balm is a hydrating and nourishing lip balm enriched with ceramides, peptides, and squalane. It’s designed to deeply moisturize dry lips, help repair the lip barrier, and give a subtle raspberry tint for a fresh, healthy look. The formula aims to keep lips soft, smooth, and plump throughout the day without feeling heavy or greasy.

Key Features:

  • Long-lasting hydration: Keeps lips moisturised and prevents dryness for extended periods.
  • Help repair and strengthen the lip’s natural moisture barrier.
  • Plumping effect: Peptides boost moisture retention and give lips a slightly fuller appearance.
  • Subtle tint & pleasant feel.
  • May need frequent reapplication.

WishCare Unisex Ceramide Tinted Lip Balm with SPF50PA+++ - 5g

Image Source- Myntra.com

WishCare Ceramide Tinted Lip Balm is ideal for those who want both protection and hydration. Powered with ceramides and SPF 50 PA++++, it shields lips from sun damage while strengthening the lip barrier. The subtle tint adds a fresh, healthy look, making it a great companion for outdoor days. This balm keeps lips soft, protected, and comfortable all day long.

Key Features:

  • High SPF 50 PA++++ sun protection.
  • Ceramides support lip barrier repair.
  • Hydrating and lightweight.
  • Natural-looking tint.
  • Slight sunscreen feel immediately after application.

Chemist at Play Cherry Lip Balm For Chapped &amp; Dark Lips - 4.5 g

Image Source- Myntra.com

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Chemist at Play Cherry Lip Balm is specially crafted to heal dry, chapped, and pigmented lips. Its nourishing formula provides long-lasting moisture while helping improve lip tone over time. The cherry fragrance adds a refreshing touch, making application enjoyable. This balm is perfect for those dealing with dryness and dullness who want soft, healthy-looking lips every day.

Key Features:

  • Repairs chapped and dry lips.
  • Helps improve lip pigmentation
  • Long-lasting hydration.
  • Comfortable, soothing formula.
  • Texture may feel slightly thick for some users.
     

Healthy lips reflect good self-care, and the right lip balm can make a noticeable difference. These lip balms offer a perfect balance of hydration, protection, and subtle colour, making them ideal for daily use. Whether you prefer a nourishing Vitamin E balm, a sun-protective SPF formula, or a repairing cherry-infused option, there’s something here for everyone. Investing in a good lip balm means investing in comfort, confidence, and long-term lip health. Choose the one that suits your needs and enjoy soft, beautiful lips every single day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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