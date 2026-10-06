Tinted Lip Glosses For Glossy Hydrated And Fuller Looking Lips

Lip gloss can add shine and soft colour while making the lips look fresh and smooth. Explore these options for lightweight textures, tinted finishes and everyday lip makeup.
Lip gloss is an easy way to add shine and colour to the lips while keeping the makeup look fresh and effortless. Tinted glosses can provide a soft wash of colour, while glossy finishes can make the lips appear smoother and fuller. Lightweight and non sticky formulas are especially useful for everyday wear when you want comfortable lip makeup. Different shades can also complement both simple daytime looks and more noticeable makeup styles. Myntra Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Days starts from 7th October, making it a useful time to explore beauty offers.
Image source - Myntra.com
Elle 18 Bubblegum Pigmented Lip Gloss Jelly is designed to add glossy colour while creating a fuller looking appearance on the lips. Its Chocolate shade provides a deeper touch of colour with a shiny finish. Key Features:
Image source - Myntra.com
MARS Candylicious Non Sticky Tinted Lip Gloss offers a light touch of colour with a glossy finish. Its Tutti Frooti shade adds a playful and fresh appearance while the non sticky formula makes it suitable for regular use.
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Image source - Myntra.com
Europe Girl Non Sticky & Ultra Light Lip Glass Pro is designed to provide shine without a heavy feeling on the lips. Its Dusty Rose shade adds a soft and understated touch of colour. Give this gloss a try if you prefer a lightweight formula and an elegant everyday lip finish.
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Image source - Myntra.com
Be!Myn FruitFreeze Ice Gloss is designed to add a fresh glossy finish to the lips with a berry inspired colour. Its Berry Chill shade can bring a soft pop of colour to simple makeup looks.
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Lip gloss can quickly enhance a makeup look by adding shine, colour and a smoother appearance to the lips. Tinted, jelly and ultra light formulas provide different finishes depending on the style you prefer. Non sticky textures can be particularly useful for everyday wear, while pigmented shades can add more visible colour. When choosing a gloss, consider its texture, shade and level of shine to find an option that suits your routine. Myntra Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Days starts from 7th October, giving shoppers a timely opportunity to explore beauty products and available offers.
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