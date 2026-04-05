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LIPSTICK SHADES

Top Lipsticks for Every Mood: Shine, Matte & Long-Lasting Picks

Discover the best lipsticks that offer shine, matte finish, and long-lasting color. From bold reds to soft nudes, these picks deliver style, comfort, and perfect everyday glam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

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Top Lipsticks for Every Mood: Shine, Matte & Long-Lasting PicksImage Source- Gemini

A perfect lipstick can instantly transform your entire look, adding confidence and style to your personality. Whether you love glossy shine or bold matte finishes, choosing the right lipstick makes all the difference. Today’s beauty essentials focus on comfort, pigmentation, and long-lasting wear. You can explore amazing options as H&M offers great deals, Amazon also offers the best discounts, and Myntra Fashion Carnival is live from 1st to 12th April, making it a great time to upgrade your makeup collection.

Satin Icon lipstick

Image Source: hm.com

This H&M cream lipstick is designed for those who love a smooth and hydrating finish. Its creamy texture glides easily on the lips, giving a soft and natural shine. The formula feels lightweight and comfortable, making it perfect for daily wear. It enhances your overall look with a subtle yet noticeable color.

Key Features:

  • Smooth creamy texture formula
  • Hydrating and soft finish
  • Lightweight comfortable wear
  • Easy application on lips
  • Ideal for everyday use
  • May require reapplication

Satin Icon lipstick

Image Source: hm.com

This moisture-rich lipstick from H&M offers both color and care. It keeps your lips soft and nourished while providing a gentle color payoff. The formula is suitable for dry lips and gives a natural, healthy look. It is perfect for those who prefer minimal makeup with a touch of elegance.

Key Features:

  • Moisturizing lip care formula
  • Soft, natural color finish
  • Comfortable daily wear
  • Suitable for dry lips
  • Smooth and even application
  • Color intensity is mild

Swiss Beauty Select High On Shine Creamy Lipstick

Image Source- Amazon.in

The Swiss Beauty creamy lipstick is perfect for those who love a glossy, mirror-like shine. Enriched with Vitamin E, it keeps lips nourished and smooth. The rich pigmentation gives a bold and vibrant color, especially the Red Mandate shade, which stands out beautifully for special occasions and everyday glam looks.

Key Features:

  • Mirror shine glossy finish
  • Enriched with Vitamin E
  • Rich and bold pigmentation
  • Smooth creamy application
  • Ideal for party looks
  • Shine may fade over time

Pilgrim Matte Bullet Lipstick – Nude Kiss 31

Image Source- Myntra.com

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This Pilgrim matte lipstick is designed for long-lasting wear with a strong color payoff. Its transferproof and smudgeproof formula makes it ideal for long days. The Nude Kiss shade is perfect for everyday wear, offering a classy and subtle look while staying comfortable on the lips.

Key Features:

  • Matte long-lasting finish
  • Transferproof and smudgeproof
  • Intense color pigmentation
  • Suitable for daily wear
  • Smooth bullet application
  • Can feel slightly dry

Finding the perfect lipstick depends on your style and daily needs. From H&M’s creamy and moisturizing options to Swiss Beauty’s glossy shine and Pilgrim’s matte long-lasting formula, each product offers unique benefits. Whether you want a soft everyday look or a bold statement, these lipsticks cover all moods. With H&M offering great deals, Amazon providing attractive discounts, and Myntra Fashion Carnival running from 1st to 12th April, it is a great time to refresh your beauty collection and enhance your everyday style with the right lipstick choices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

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