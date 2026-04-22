Trending Highlighters To Try On Myntra

Highlighters remain a popular makeup product because they help create a radiant glow that enhances facial features such as cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose. Many modern highlighter formulas are designed to blend easily into the skin while maintaining a lightweight feel. Liquid highlighters and strobe creams are especially popular for achieving a natural looking glow that complements everyday makeup looks. Some formulas also include skincare inspired ingredients that support hydration while delivering a luminous finish. Exploring different highlighter options can help identify products that add subtle radiance or bold shine depending on the desired makeup style.