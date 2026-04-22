Trending Highlighters To Try On Myntra

Highlighters help enhance facial features by adding a luminous glow to the skin. Modern formulas focus on blendability, lightweight texture, and natural radiance.
Highlighters remain a popular makeup product because they help create a radiant glow that enhances facial features such as cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose. Many modern highlighter formulas are designed to blend easily into the skin while maintaining a lightweight feel. Liquid highlighters and strobe creams are especially popular for achieving a natural looking glow that complements everyday makeup looks. Some formulas also include skincare inspired ingredients that support hydration while delivering a luminous finish. Exploring different highlighter options can help identify products that add subtle radiance or bold shine depending on the desired makeup style.
Image source: Myntra
This liquid highlighter focuses on delivering a radiant glow that enhances the natural contours of the face. The Rose Glow shade offers a soft luminous finish that blends smoothly into the skin while helping create a fresh and radiant makeup look suitable for both everyday and occasion styling.
Key features
Image source: Myntra
This strobe cream focuses on adding a luminous glow while supporting skin hydration with ingredients such as shea butter and hyaluronic acid. The silver toned highlight helps brighten the complexion while blending smoothly into the skin to create a radiant makeup base or subtle glow on high points of the face.
Key features
Image source: Myntra
This strobe cream set focuses on delivering luminous radiance with two different highlight shades designed to complement various makeup looks. The pink and gold tones help create a glowing complexion while the creamy texture blends easily across the skin for a soft luminous finish.
Key features
Image source: Myntra
This liquid highlighter focuses on creating a radiant glow while maintaining a lightweight texture that blends smoothly into the skin. The formula includes sunflower seed oil which helps support a smoother finish while delivering a soft luminous highlight. The Winged Rose shade adds a warm glowing effect to enhance facial features.
Key features
Highlighters continue to be a reliable makeup product because they help enhance natural facial features while adding a healthy luminous finish to the skin. Liquid highlighters and strobe creams provide versatile application options that can create subtle glow or more dramatic radiance depending on how they are applied. Choosing the right highlighter often depends on the desired glow intensity and skin tone compatibility. Exploring different highlighter formulas can help identify products that bring brightness and dimension to everyday makeup looks.
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