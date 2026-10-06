Waterproof Eyeliners For Defined And Long Lasting Eye Makeup

Eyeliner is an easy way to add definition to the eyes and make a makeup look appear more polished. Different formulas can create soft lines, bold strokes or precise shapes depending on the finish you prefer. Waterproof and water resistant options are especially useful when you want your eye makeup to stay neat for longer. From pencil and liquid formulas to sketch pen styles, there are choices for beginners and regular makeup users. Myntra Big Fashion Festival Early Bird Days starts from 7th October, making it a good time to explore beauty offers.