Planning a Trip Before the End of 2026? 8 Incredible Destinations to Explore

If you are planning a trip before 2026 hits, it is a great opportunity to explore new destinations, have enjoyable experiences, and get away from routine life for a while. Starting from Bali and Phuket, beautiful tropical locations of Southeast Asia, to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, the region has amazing options for an international holiday. In India, cities like Jaipur, Goa, Manali, and Udaipur are good places to have the best experience of culture and heritage, beaches, mountains, and nature. Trip.com is a helpful tool for booking accommodations and planning stays. Additionally, the IndiGo Exclusive Sale and special fares give options for booking flights on eligible tickets. Therefore, let us get ready for a holiday before 2026 and enjoy the rest of the year.