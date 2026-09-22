Planning a Trip Before the End of 2026? 8 Incredible Destinations to Explore

Wondering when to plan a vacation before the year 2026 ends? Here are eight fantastic places you can explore in India and South East Asia such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia with guaranteed amazing activities, experiences and relaxation time.
The last few months of 2026 are a perfect time for holiday plans, whether your dreams include international travel or exploring beautiful places in India. There are beautiful beaches in Thailand as well as in Indonesia, and glamorous cities in Malaysia to be visited. Of course, India has its own wonders, ranging from magnificent mountains to historical cities. Trip.com offers a chance to explore hotels in every country, while the IndiGo Exclusive Sale and discounted fare can provide added convenience for certain flight bookings.
Trip.com helps travellers explore convenient travel options and plan their holidays with ease. With IndiGo special fares and the IndiGo Exclusive Sale, eligible travellers can discover attractive flight offers, compare available options, and make their upcoming trips more budget-friendly while planning memorable getaways.
Bali is another famous destination for tourists who want to enjoy holidaying on beautiful beaches and green rice terraces and visit some of the ancient temples in the world. There are many places to visit like the green surroundings of Ubud, sunsets at Uluwatu temple, and relaxing at the beaches of Seminyak and Nusa Dua.
Bangkok is an exciting destination, which combines the modern attractions with the rich culture of Thailand. There are several famous tourist attractions including the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, the Chao Phraya River Boat Rides, and a host of other things like shopping malls, local markets and street food.
Kuala Lumpur is a vibrant city in Malaysia, which includes the modern attractions along with the cultural attractions and diverse food experience. The well-known Petronas Twin Towers are the most recognised attractions in Kuala Lumpur and Batu Caves is one of the interesting cultural visits near the city center.
Phuket is one of Thailand's most popular island destinations, attracting travellers with its sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and lively coastal atmosphere. Visitors can relax at Patong, Kata, or Karon Beach, take boat trips to nearby islands, and enjoy beautiful sunset views. The island also features colourful Sino-Portuguese architecture in Phuket Old Town, traditional temples, and a wide range of dining experiences.
Jaipur, known as the Pink City, is a famous Indian destination celebrated for its royal heritage, colourful markets, and impressive architecture. Travellers can visit the magnificent Amber Fort, admire the Hawa Mahal, and explore the City Palace to discover the city's history. Local bazaars are perfect for shopping for traditional jewellery, textiles, handicrafts, and souvenirs.
Goa is a favourite Indian holiday destination known for its golden beaches, relaxed atmosphere, Portuguese heritage, and vibrant food scene. Visitors can spend time at popular beaches such as Baga, Calangute, and Palolem, explore the historic churches of Old Goa, or enjoy peaceful evenings by the sea.
Manali is a beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pine forests, and scenic valleys. It is a popular destination for travellers seeking cool weather, mountain views, and outdoor adventures. Visitors can explore Solang Valley, enjoy the peaceful surroundings of Old Manali, and visit the famous Hadimba Devi Temple. Manali is a wonderful option for couples, families, and friends looking for a refreshing mountain holiday before the year ends.
Udaipur is a picturesque city known for its beautiful lakes, grand palaces, and romantic atmosphere. Often called the City of Lakes, it offers memorable experiences such as boat rides on Lake Pichola, visits to the City Palace, and walks through charming old streets. Travellers can explore traditional markets, enjoy Rajasthani cuisine, and admire the city's architecture and cultural heritage.
If you are planning a trip before 2026 hits, it is a great opportunity to explore new destinations, have enjoyable experiences, and get away from routine life for a while. Starting from Bali and Phuket, beautiful tropical locations of Southeast Asia, to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, the region has amazing options for an international holiday. In India, cities like Jaipur, Goa, Manali, and Udaipur are good places to have the best experience of culture and heritage, beaches, mountains, and nature. Trip.com is a helpful tool for booking accommodations and planning stays. Additionally, the IndiGo Exclusive Sale and special fares give options for booking flights on eligible tickets. Therefore, let us get ready for a holiday before 2026 and enjoy the rest of the year.
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