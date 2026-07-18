Popular Sushi You Must Try for Your Next Meal

Sushi offers a wide variety of flavours, textures, and ingredients that cater to every preference. From the traditional simplicity of Nigiri and Sashimi to the creative combinations found in Dragon Rolls and California Rolls, every type delivers a unique dining experience. Maki Sushi and Temaki Sushi also remain popular choices because of their versatility and delicious fillings. Whether you enjoy fresh seafood or vegetarian options, sushi provides something for everyone. If you are craving authentic Japanese cuisine, Zomato makes it easy to explore top-rated restaurants and enjoy freshly prepared sushi delivered directly to your doorstep.