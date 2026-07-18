Popular Sushi You Must Try for Your Next Meal

Sushi offers a perfect blend of fresh ingredients and delicate flavours. Discover six popular types of sushi that are loved worldwide and can be easily ordered through Zomato.
Sushi is one of Japan's most famous dishes and has become a favourite among food lovers across the world. Prepared using vinegared rice, fresh seafood, vegetables, and other delicious ingredients, sushi comes in a variety of styles to suit different tastes. Whether you are trying sushi for the first time or already enjoy Japanese cuisine, these popular sushi varieties are worth exploring. With Zomato, ordering authentic sushi from top Japanese restaurants is simple and convenient.
Nigiri Sushi is one of the most traditional types of sushi. It consists of a small hand-pressed mound of seasoned sushi rice topped with fresh slices of salmon, tuna, shrimp, or other seafood. Sometimes a thin strip of seaweed is wrapped around the topping to hold it in place. Nigiri highlights the freshness of the ingredients and offers a simple yet elegant flavour that makes it a favourite among sushi lovers.
Maki Sushi is one of the most commonly ordered sushi varieties. It is made by rolling sushi rice, seafood, vegetables, and other fillings inside a sheet of seaweed using a bamboo mat. The roll is sliced into bite-sized pieces before serving. Popular fillings include cucumber, avocado, crab, salmon, and tuna. Maki Sushi is perfect for beginners because of its balanced flavours and easy-to-eat portions.
The California Roll is a popular inside-out sushi roll where the rice is on the outside and the seaweed is inside. It is commonly filled with imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber, then topped with sesame seeds or fish roe. Its mild flavour and creamy texture make it one of the most popular sushi choices for people who are new to Japanese cuisine.
Although technically not sushi because it does not include rice, Sashimi is an essential part of Japanese cuisine. It consists of thinly sliced fresh raw fish such as salmon, tuna, yellowtail, or octopus served with soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger. The focus is entirely on the freshness, texture, and natural flavour of the seafood, making it a favourite among seafood enthusiasts.
Temaki Sushi, also known as a hand roll, is shaped like a cone using a sheet of seaweed filled with sushi rice, fresh seafood, vegetables, and sauces. It is designed to be eaten by hand immediately after preparation, keeping the seaweed crisp and fresh.
Dragon Roll is a creative sushi roll known for its attractive presentation and rich flavours. It usually contains shrimp tempura, cucumber, or crab on the inside and is topped with slices of avocado arranged to resemble dragon scales.
Sushi offers a wide variety of flavours, textures, and ingredients that cater to every preference. From the traditional simplicity of Nigiri and Sashimi to the creative combinations found in Dragon Rolls and California Rolls, every type delivers a unique dining experience. Maki Sushi and Temaki Sushi also remain popular choices because of their versatility and delicious fillings. Whether you enjoy fresh seafood or vegetarian options, sushi provides something for everyone. If you are craving authentic Japanese cuisine, Zomato makes it easy to explore top-rated restaurants and enjoy freshly prepared sushi delivered directly to your doorstep.
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