Popular Tea Varieties to Enjoy for a Warm and Comforting Drink

Tea continues to be one of the most comforting beverages because of its variety of flavors and cultural significance. From the bold spices of masala chai to the refreshing taste of lemon tea or the aromatic warmth of kahwa, there are many options to explore depending on your preference. Ordering through Zomato allows you to enjoy freshly prepared tea from local cafés without stepping outside. Whether it is a morning cup, an afternoon refreshment, or a relaxing evening drink, tea remains a timeless beverage that offers warmth and comfort in every sip.