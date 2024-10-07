Recreate Viral 2016 Makeup Look with Easy Steps

The 2016 makeup trend is back in full force, and beauty enthusiasts are once again going for the full glam, strong contour and flawless looks. The look featured full coverage, sculpted faces and dramatic eyes. And if you've ever been inspired by those beauty trends, now's the chance to bring them back to life with a contemporary twist. And with a few steps to follow, you can achieve this glamorous and confident makeup look.
The 2016 makeup look was all about glam. This look featured matte foundation, dramatic contouring, thickly arched eyebrows, cut crease eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and matte liquid lipstick. Highlighter was also prominent and used to create a strong effect on the high parts of the face. The intention was to achieve a camera-ready look that was perfect from all angles.
Start with clean and moisturized skin. Use a primer to smooth your base and control oil.
This primer provides a hydrated and smooth base, allowing makeup to glide on and providing a dewy glow. It enhances foundation application and provides long-lasting wear without discomfort. Can be a bit too dewy for oily skin
Choose a matte, full coverage foundation to create a flawless base.
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This foundation is long-lasting, with a natural shimmer. It offers skin tone correction, but also allows skin to breathe and stay fresh, perfect for a full makeup look. A bit too pricey for everyday wear
Use a lighter concealer to highlight under the eyes, forehead, and chin.
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This product is good at concealing dark circles and blemishes, and it doesn't budge. It's easy to blend and can brighten the dark circles. Limited shade range available
Define your face with contour on the cheekbones, jawline, and nose.
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This stick defines and contours facial features with a matte finish. It's blendable and offers a crisper look, ideal for heavy glam looks. Needs quick blending before setting
Set your base using loose powder for a matte finish.
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This setting powder helps fix makeup, reduces shine and helps smooth skin. It can help create a perfect matte finish and boost luminosity in areas highlighted. Can be a bit heavy when over-applied
Fill in your brows to make them thick and well-defined.
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This eyebrow definer helps achieve well-defined, contoured and natural-looking eyebrows. It's user-friendly and can enhance facial features due to its perfect framing. May need reapplication for extended wear
Create a cut crease look with neutral and dark shades. Add winged eyeliner and mascara.
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It has a good selection of colours for dramatic eye make-up. It's great for cut crease looks and enables creative makeup options. Some shades may have fallout
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This eyeliner offers intense black pigment that lasts. It's ideal for winged eyeliner and doesn't smudge easily for hours. Dries quickly during application
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It provides lash volume and length, making eye makeup look more dramatic. It creates a voluminous look, suitable for dramatic makeup. Can create clumps when used in excess
Apply highlighter on cheekbones, nose, and brow bone.
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This highlighter gives the skin a pink glow, accentuating cheekbones. This offers a soft shimmer suitable for both everyday and evening looks. Glow may be a bit subtle for some
Finish the look with bold matte lips.
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This matte lipstick is highly pigmented and wears well. It adds a creamy texture to lips with strong pigment, and is ideal for a glam finish. Can feel slightly drying
Lock everything with a setting spray.
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This setting spray sets makeup and keeps it looking fresh. It blends the layers and provides a matte and long-lasting finish. Premium pricing compared to others
When re-enacting the 2016 makeup look, you can put your own twist on the look by softening the blend and using lighter products. Rather than using really dark and heavy contouring, use a softer one. You can also opt for a combination of matte and dewy textures.
This 2016 makeup look is dramatic, glamorous and unique. It embraces self-confidence with sharp features, dramatic eye makeup and flawless skin. With these simple steps, you can master this hot makeup trend and make it your own. This look is perfect for parties, photo shoots and special events where you want to look stylish and stand out from the crowd. Once you master the techniques, this classic makeup look is easy and enjoyable to wear.
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