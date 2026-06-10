Rice, Spice & Everything: Fried Rice Combos

Fried rice from Zomato is a versatile dish that becomes even more enjoyable when paired with the right side. Whether you prefer the classic Veg Fried Rice with Chilli Paneer, the fiery Schezwan Fried Rice with Veg Manchurian, or the satisfying Chicken Fried Rice with Chilli Chicken, there is a combo for every taste preference. Options like Paneer Fried Rice with Dragon Paneer, Egg Fried Rice with Chicken Manchurian, and Burnt Garlic Fried Rice with Crispy Vegetables offer exciting variations that keep every meal interesting.