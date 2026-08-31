Rishikesh: A Complete Guide for a Weekend Trip

The area around Laxman Jhula is among Rishikesh's most recognisable parts, offering scenic views of the Ganges flowing below and the surrounding green hills. The iconic suspension bridge itself is a major attraction, connecting both sides of the river and drawing visitors throughout the day. Around this area, travellers can explore a mix of small cafés, rooftop eateries, yoga centres and riverside spots that are ideal for relaxing and soaking in the atmosphere. Several temples and ashrams nearby also add to the spiritual charm of the locality.