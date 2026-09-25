Sikkim: A Guide to Mountains, Lakes and Scenic Landscapes

Sikkim is a scenic Himalayan state known for its snow-covered mountains, monasteries, alpine lakes and peaceful hill towns. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arrival. From enjoying mountain views to visiting monasteries and exploring quiet valleys, Sikkim offers a variety of experiences for travellers. Its cool climate and natural surroundings make it suitable for a relaxing holiday, while different parts of the state provide opportunities for sightseeing, photography and outdoor exploration.