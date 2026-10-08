Stay and Wander: Beautiful Destinations in India for Your Next Escape

India offers countless destinations where the joy of travelling begins with finding the right place to stay and continues with exploring everything around it. From peaceful mountain towns and charming heritage cities to tropical beaches and lush valleys, every destination offers a unique way to unwind and wander. Whether you are looking for adventure, culture, nature, or relaxation, these destinations make it easy to enjoy a memorable escape. With Agoda's 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October, travellers can find comfortable accommodations and make their next getaway even more rewarding.