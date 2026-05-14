Tandoori Dishes Perfect for Smoky, Spicy and Aromatic Food Lovers

Tandoori dishes are a celebration of bold flavours, aromatic spices, and delicious smoky textures. From creamy chaap to fiery chicken and tender seafood, these eight dishes showcase the best of tandoor-style cooking. Perfect for gatherings, dinners, or evening cravings, tandoori cuisine brings warmth and flavour to every meal, making it a timeless favourite across India and beyond on Zomato. The balance of spice, smokiness, and rich marinades continues to make these dishes unforgettable for food lovers everywhere.