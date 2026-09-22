Top 5 Places in India to Discover on Your Next Holiday

Discover five famous Indian destinations offering beaches, mountains, royal heritage, spiritual experiences, and vibrant culture. Plan your next holiday and explore India's incredible diversity through unforgettable travel experiences.
India is home to countless destinations offering something special for every traveller, from peaceful mountains and golden beaches to historic monuments and spiritual cities. Planning a domestic holiday becomes easier when you can compare travel and stay options in one place. Trip.com offers flight and hotel booking options, including deals and app savings for travellers. For air travel, IndiGo also offers various discounts and special fares, subject to availability and applicable terms.
Goa remains one of India's most popular holiday destinations, attracting travellers with its beautiful beaches, relaxed atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, historic churches, and delicious coastal cuisine. Whether you want to spend time by the sea, explore colourful markets, or enjoy water activities, Goa offers plenty of opportunities for a refreshing getaway. Its combination of relaxation and entertainment makes it suitable for couples, families, and groups. Goa is also known for its scenic sunsets and lively atmosphere. Travellers can enjoy local seafood, explore Portuguese-influenced architecture, or simply relax beside the Arabian Sea.
Jaipur, famously known as the Pink City, is a wonderful destination for travellers interested in India's royal history, architecture, culture, and colourful markets. Grand forts and palaces showcase the city's historic character, while its bazaars are filled with traditional textiles, jewellery, handicrafts, and souvenirs. Jaipur's vibrant streets and distinctive architecture make it a fascinating destination for a cultural holiday. Visitors can also enjoy traditional Rajasthani dishes and explore the city's colourful markets. From magnificent palaces to historic forts, Jaipur offers plenty of opportunities to experience the rich heritage of Rajasthan.
Manali is a popular Himalayan destination known for its breathtaking mountain scenery, peaceful surroundings, adventure activities, and pleasant weather. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush landscapes, it provides a refreshing escape from busy city life. Travellers can explore scenic valleys, rivers, temples, local markets, and mountain villages while enjoying the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh. Manali is especially appealing to adventure lovers, with opportunities for trekking, sightseeing, and seasonal activities. Visitors can also enjoy peaceful walks and discover the unique charm of mountain life.
Varanasi is one of India's most fascinating cultural and spiritual destinations, located along the sacred Ganges River. The city's famous ghats, ancient temples, narrow lanes, traditional markets, and evening Ganga Aarti attract visitors looking to experience its distinctive atmosphere. Varanasi offers a glimpse into centuries-old traditions and remains an important destination for cultural exploration. A sunrise or evening boat ride along the Ganges can be a memorable part of the journey. Travellers can also explore local food, handicrafts, and the city's historic streets while discovering its rich cultural traditions.
Kerala is a beautiful destination known for peaceful backwaters, lush greenery, hill stations, beaches, wildlife, and distinctive cultural traditions. From the tranquil waterways of Alleppey to the tea-covered hills of Munnar, the state offers a variety of landscapes to explore. Its relaxed atmosphere makes Kerala a popular choice for travellers looking for nature, culture, and a slower-paced holiday. A houseboat journey through Kerala's backwaters is one of the experiences many travellers associate with the state. Visitors can also explore tea plantations, enjoy traditional cuisine, and discover the region's natural beauty.
India's diverse destinations make domestic travel an exciting way to discover new landscapes, cultures, traditions, and experiences. Goa offers relaxing beaches and lively experiences, Jaipur showcases royal heritage, Manali brings beautiful mountain scenery, Varanasi provides a fascinating cultural journey, and Kerala combines nature with peaceful escapes. Before travelling, check the weather, transportation, local attractions, and accommodation options. Trip.com can help you explore flights and stays for your journey, while available IndiGo discounts and special fares can provide additional opportunities to save when eligible. Choose your destination, plan your itinerary, and get ready to discover more of India.
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