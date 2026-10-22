Top Holiday Spots for Couples & Families

Planning a holiday that works for both couples and families can feel challenging, but India has plenty of destinations that offer something for everyone. From peaceful beaches and scenic mountains to wildlife adventures and cultural experiences, the right destination can make a family trip exciting and a couple's getaway memorable. Whether you want relaxation, sightseeing, adventure or quality time together, these destinations offer a balanced holiday experience. Agoda can also make travel planning more convenient by helping you explore accommodation options in different locations and price ranges. So, pack your bags and get ready to discover some of the best holiday spots for couples and families.