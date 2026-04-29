Traditional Arunachal Dishes That Bring Authentic Northeast Flavours to Your Table

Thukpa is one of the most popular dishes associated with the Northeast. It is a comforting noodle soup made with vegetables or meat, combined with a flavorful broth. The dish is both filling and nourishing, making it suitable for all seasons. Its balanced taste and warmth make it a preferred option for those trying Arunachal cuisine for the first time. Many restaurants available on Zomato serve different variations of thukpa, allowing you to explore both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions.