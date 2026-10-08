Trekking and Hiking Destinations Around the World

The world's trekking and hiking destinations offer incredible opportunities to explore nature while enjoying active and rewarding holidays. The Swiss Alps provide scenic European mountain trails, while the Everest region offers an unforgettable Himalayan experience. Torres del Paine showcases the rugged beauty of Patagonia, the Inca Trail combines hiking with ancient history, the Dolomites offer dramatic. Whether you are an experienced trekker or simply enjoy scenic walks, these destinations provide memorable ways to discover some of the world's most spectacular landscapes. Travellers can also make use of the Agoda 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when planning their next hiking or trekking holiday.