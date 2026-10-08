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TREKKING DESTINATIONS AROUND THE WORLD

Trekking and Hiking Destinations Around the World

Explore the world's best trekking and hiking destinations, offering spectacular mountain views, scenic trails, diverse landscapes, and unforgettable outdoor experiences for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 12:52 PM IST

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Trekking and Hiking Destinations Around the World Image Source: AI

Trekking and hiking are wonderful ways to explore some of the world's most beautiful landscapes while enjoying an active and refreshing holiday. From snow-covered mountain ranges and dramatic valleys to coastal trails and lush forests, destinations across the globe offer routes for different experience levels. With Agoda, travellers can find convenient accommodation for their outdoor adventures. The Agoda 10.10 Sale offers up to 15% off from 1–14 October, making it a great time to plan an exciting hiking getaway.

Swiss Alps, Switzerland

The Swiss Alps offer some of the most spectacular hiking experiences in Europe, with dramatic peaks, green valleys, alpine meadows, and crystal-clear lakes creating an unforgettable setting for outdoor adventures. Travellers can explore scenic trails around destinations such as Zermatt, Interlaken, and Grindelwald, with routes ranging from easy walks to demanding mountain hikes. 

Highlights:

  • Scenic alpine hiking trails
  • Views of snow-covered peaks
  • Beautiful mountain villages
  • Hiking around lakes and valleys

Everest Region, Nepal

The Everest region is one of the world's most iconic trekking destinations, attracting adventurers who want to experience the spectacular landscapes of the Himalayas. The Everest Base Camp trek takes travellers through mountain villages, suspension bridges, Buddhist monasteries, and dramatic valleys while offering impressive views of some of the world's highest peaks. 

Highlights:

  • Everest Base Camp trek
  • Himalayan mountain views
  • Sherpa villages and culture
  • Buddhist monasteries and trails

Torres del Paine, Chile

Torres del Paine National Park in Chile is one of South America's most spectacular trekking destinations, known for its dramatic granite peaks, turquoise lakes, glaciers, forests, and wide-open landscapes. The park's famous W Trek offers an exciting multi-day hiking experience through some of its most scenic areas, while other trails allow visitors to explore the region at a more relaxed pace.

Highlights:

  • W Trek
  • Torres del Paine peaks
  • Grey Glacier
  • Patagonia's scenic landscapes

Inca Trail, Peru

The Inca Trail in Peru is a remarkable hiking route that combines dramatic mountain landscapes with ancient history and archaeological sites. The famous trail leads travellers through the Andes towards Machu Picchu, passing through cloud forests, mountain paths, stone ruins, and traditional landscapes along the way.

Highlights:

  • Historic Inca Trail
  • Machu Picchu
  • Andean mountain landscapes
  • Ancient archaeological sites

Dolomites, Italy

The Dolomites in northern Italy are a spectacular hiking destination known for their distinctive limestone peaks, green valleys, alpine lakes, and picturesque mountain villages. The region offers trails for different experience levels, from gentle walks through meadows to challenging routes across rugged mountain terrain.

Highlights:

  • Tre Cime di Lavaredo
  • Dramatic limestone peaks
  • Alpine lakes and meadows
  • Scenic mountain villages

Milford Track, New Zealand

The Milford Track is one of New Zealand's most famous hiking routes, taking travellers through the spectacular landscapes of Fiordland National Park. The trail passes through lush rainforests, mountain valleys, rivers, waterfalls, and alpine landscapes, offering a constantly changing natural setting.

Highlights:

  • Fiordland National Park
  • Milford Sound landscapes
  • Lush forests and waterfalls
  • Alpine mountain trails

The world's trekking and hiking destinations offer incredible opportunities to explore nature while enjoying active and rewarding holidays. The Swiss Alps provide scenic European mountain trails, while the Everest region offers an unforgettable Himalayan experience. Torres del Paine showcases the rugged beauty of Patagonia, the Inca Trail combines hiking with ancient history, the Dolomites offer dramatic. Whether you are an experienced trekker or simply enjoy scenic walks, these destinations provide memorable ways to discover some of the world's most spectacular landscapes. Travellers can also make use of the Agoda 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when planning their next hiking or trekking holiday.

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