Udaipur is a picturesque destination known for its lakes, palaces, heritage architecture and romantic atmosphere. Travel apps such as AbhiBus and Agoda can help travellers compare transport options, check schedules and organise parts of their journey before arriving. Often called the City of Lakes, Udaipur offers a mix of historic landmarks, scenic viewpoints, traditional markets and local cuisine. Travellers can enjoy everything from peaceful boat rides and palace visits to exploring old streets and sampling Rajasthani dishes, making the city suitable for couples, families, solo travellers and short cultural getaways.