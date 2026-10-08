Winter Destinations Around the World for a Magical Christmas and New Year Holiday

A winter holiday around Christmas and New Year can be an unforgettable experience, especially when surrounded by snow-covered landscapes, festive markets, historic streets, and seasonal celebrations. Vienna offers elegant Christmas traditions, while Lapland brings the magic of a snowy Arctic escape. Prague combines historic charm with festive markets, Zurich offers city experiences alongside the Swiss Alps, Quebec City provides a beautiful snowy setting, and Reykjavik combines festive experiences with dramatic Icelandic landscapes. Whether you want a cosy Christmas, an exciting New Year celebration, or a winter adventure, these destinations offer plenty to discover. Travellers can also take advantage of the Agoda 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when planning their festive getaway.