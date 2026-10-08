Winter Destinations Around the World for a Magical Christmas and New Year Holiday

Discover magical winter destinations around the world for Christmas and New Year, featuring snowy landscapes, festive celebrations, charming markets, winter activities, and unforgettable holiday experiences.
Christmas and New Year are a wonderful time to explore destinations transformed by winter scenery, festive decorations, seasonal markets, and exciting celebrations. Travellers can enjoy Christmas markets, ice skating, skiing, festive food, and spectacular New Year celebrations while experiencing the charm of a winter getaway. With Agoda, finding comfortable stays close to festive attractions becomes easier. The Agoda 10.10 Sale offers up to 15% off from 1–14 October, making it a great opportunity to plan a holiday for the festive season.
Vienna is a beautiful winter destination where grand architecture, festive markets, classical music, and elegant streets create a magical atmosphere during Christmas and New Year. The city's Christmas markets bring historic squares to life with seasonal decorations, handmade gifts, warm drinks, and traditional Austrian treats.
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Lapland is one of the most magical winter destinations for experiencing Christmas surrounded by snow-covered forests and Arctic landscapes. Rovaniemi, often associated with Santa Claus, attracts families and couples looking to enjoy festive experiences in a snowy setting.
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Prague becomes particularly enchanting during the Christmas season, when its historic squares and medieval streets are decorated with festive lights and seasonal displays. The Old Town Square hosts a popular Christmas market where visitors can browse traditional crafts, enjoy Czech food, and experience the lively holiday atmosphere.
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Zurich offers a beautiful combination of festive city life and spectacular winter scenery, making it an appealing destination for Christmas and New Year. The city's Christmas markets feature decorated stalls, seasonal food, gifts, and festive entertainment, while the streets and squares are illuminated with beautiful lights.
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Quebec City is a charming winter destination where historic architecture, snow-covered streets, and festive decorations create a distinctive Christmas atmosphere. The city's Old Quebec area becomes especially picturesque during winter, with stone buildings and narrow streets covered in snow.
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Reykjavik offers a unique winter holiday experience with dramatic landscapes, festive traditions, and opportunities to witness the Northern Lights. During the Christmas season, the city is decorated with colourful lights, and visitors can explore local markets, cafés, and cultural attractions while enjoying the cosy winter atmosphere.
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A winter holiday around Christmas and New Year can be an unforgettable experience, especially when surrounded by snow-covered landscapes, festive markets, historic streets, and seasonal celebrations. Vienna offers elegant Christmas traditions, while Lapland brings the magic of a snowy Arctic escape. Prague combines historic charm with festive markets, Zurich offers city experiences alongside the Swiss Alps, Quebec City provides a beautiful snowy setting, and Reykjavik combines festive experiences with dramatic Icelandic landscapes. Whether you want a cosy Christmas, an exciting New Year celebration, or a winter adventure, these destinations offer plenty to discover. Travellers can also take advantage of the Agoda 10.10 Sale offering up to 15% off from 1–14 October when planning their festive getaway.
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